North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 321,965 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $789.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

