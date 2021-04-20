North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,834. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average of $166.23. The company has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

