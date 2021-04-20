North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 371 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.50. 52,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $136.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

