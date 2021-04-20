Northern Trust Corp Has $1.66 Million Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADMA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 144,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $198.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

