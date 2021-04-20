Northern Trust Corp Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

CMCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Shaul Kuba purchased 96,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

