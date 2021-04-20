Northern Trust Corp Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $319.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.52 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCUT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

