Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,607 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 over the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.