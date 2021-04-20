Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,355 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,473,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,610 in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

