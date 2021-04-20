Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Trading Up 2.7% Following Earnings Beat

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares were up 2.7% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $109.48 and last traded at $109.07. Approximately 15,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,014,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.23.

The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

