NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NWE. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NWE opened at $69.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.15.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,143,000 after purchasing an additional 242,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after buying an additional 57,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after buying an additional 111,328 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 75,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

