NOV (NOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NOV (NYSE:NOV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect NOV to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOV stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

