NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuCana during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NuCana stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

