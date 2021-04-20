Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Analyst Recommendations for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit