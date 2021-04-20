Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

