Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Griffon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GFF opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

