Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,037 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1,592.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,252 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $616.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

