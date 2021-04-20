Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NES stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $41,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

