NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $650.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVDA stock opened at $614.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

