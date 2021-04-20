NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NVR stock traded down $74.18 on Tuesday, reaching $4,910.24. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,218. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,660.00 and a 1 year high of $5,008.36. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,685.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,361.17.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $64.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in NVR by 61.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
