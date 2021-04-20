NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $74.18 on Tuesday, reaching $4,910.24. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,218. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,660.00 and a 1 year high of $5,008.36. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,685.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,361.17.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $64.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,053.20.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in NVR by 61.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.