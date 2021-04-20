NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.