Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

OCSL stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,563,247 shares of company stock worth $9,969,154. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.