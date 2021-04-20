Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 2,083.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,083.57 ($27.22).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCDO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

In related news, insider John W. Martin purchased 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,591 ($33.85) per share, for a total transaction of £99,986.69 ($130,633.25). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,679 ($35.00) per share, for a total transaction of £99,792.75 ($130,379.87). Insiders acquired a total of 827,177 shares of company stock worth $1,650,238,102 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,178 ($28.46). 1,161,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,718. The company has a market cap of £16.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,344.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,561.50 ($20.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.