Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 2,083.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,083.57 ($27.22).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCDO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
In related news, insider John W. Martin purchased 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,591 ($33.85) per share, for a total transaction of £99,986.69 ($130,633.25). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,679 ($35.00) per share, for a total transaction of £99,792.75 ($130,379.87). Insiders acquired a total of 827,177 shares of company stock worth $1,650,238,102 over the last 90 days.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
