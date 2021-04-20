Offshift (XFT) Market Capitalization Hits $8.78 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00005299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and $86,691.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,140.96 or 1.00261072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00037147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00143147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005734 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

