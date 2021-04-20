OFG Bancorp (OFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,054.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.