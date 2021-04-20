OFG Bancorp (OFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,054.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Earnings History for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit