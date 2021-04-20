Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

