Old Republic International (ORI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ORI opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

