Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

OLK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

OLK opened at $37.62 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

