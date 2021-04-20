Omega Financial Group LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.79. 372,615 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

