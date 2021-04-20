Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,614 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 372,517 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 172,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000.

NYSEARCA:PHB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. 361,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,155. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

