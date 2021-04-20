Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 667 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,332,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000.

SCHK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

