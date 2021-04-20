OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a negative net margin of 586.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.