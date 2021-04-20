Opium (OPIUM) Market Cap Tops $30.76 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. Opium has a market cap of $30.76 million and $68.00 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $7.39 or 0.00013026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00272750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.42 or 0.00929334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.20 or 0.00650540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.79 or 0.99952975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

