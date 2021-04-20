Optas LLC Increases Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Beyond Meat comprises 7.0% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $22,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 55.2% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 65.9% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

BYND traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.17. 16,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,108. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,947 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

