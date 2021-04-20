Optas LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Optas LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 50.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Caterpillar by 21.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.51. 29,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

