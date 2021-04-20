Optas LLC Sells 3,652 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $270,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.82. 27,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,123. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $126.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

