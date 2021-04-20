Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 120 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4,489.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 718.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $92,893,764 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.19.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -444.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.15. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

