Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.48.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $223.30 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $290.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.68 and its 200 day moving average is $227.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

