Optimum Investment Advisors Has $132,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $154.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.