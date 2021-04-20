Optimum Investment Advisors Has $155,000 Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Camtek were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 351,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camtek by 716.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

