Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,544 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

