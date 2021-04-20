Optimum Investment Advisors Takes Position in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $1,827,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PLL stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -97.03 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $88.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

