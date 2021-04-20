Optimum Investment Advisors Takes Position in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $1,827,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
PLL stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -97.03 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $88.97.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
