OracleChain (OCT) Market Capitalization Hits $481,994.92

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $481,994.92 and $68,243.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00273307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00025582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.31 or 0.00935187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00661347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,220.88 or 1.00086760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

