Oraichain Token (ORAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $824,980.00

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $27.03 million and approximately $824,980.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $27.05 or 0.00048677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00089395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00641208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,270 coins and its circulating supply is 999,274 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

