Orbs Trading 20.6% Lower This Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $316.40 million and $410,452.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars.

