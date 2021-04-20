O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw Sells 5,820 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ORLY opened at $533.77 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.62 and a 1 year high of $539.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $3,044,000. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 23,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3,594.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

