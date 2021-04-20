Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OLCLY opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.58 and a beta of 0.06.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

