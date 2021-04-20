Origo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.91 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Origo has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Origo has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $3.91 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00066433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00089022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.97 or 0.00640988 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

