ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 163.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in ORIX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ORIX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE IX traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. 24,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $91.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.