Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.76.

OSK stock opened at $121.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

