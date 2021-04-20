Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OVID. UBS Group upped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.70 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $243.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 364,929 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

