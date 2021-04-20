Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price decreased by Raymond James to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.25.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$29.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.18. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$36.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.27%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

